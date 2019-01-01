 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CBD Bath Bombs: 100 mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil Bath Bombs

by Cherry River

About this product

Take a bath you'll never want to get out of with one of our unique bath bombs. And these bombs don't just fizz -- they also bubble! A bubble bath inside a bath bomb is a bath experience you'll continue to love. Each bath bomb is handcrafted with color and scent and contains 100 mg of full spectrum CBD. We use CO2 extracted hemp oil from our family's GAP and GMP certified farm in Woodburn, OR where we grow and extract onsite. Available in multiple scents, as well as an unscented for those with allergies.

About this brand

We are an Oregon based, veteran owned company that specializes in CBD infused health and beauty products