About this product

We combine the benefits of organic baobab oil along with 340 mg of our full spectrum CBD oil and citrus scent blend. Baobab is known to moisturize, soften, and smooth the skin, as well as reduce irritation, reduce the appearance of scars, and stimulate collagen and elastin synthesis under the skin. Recommended use: put some on after a shower or bath, and let your skin luxuriate through the day. Also can be used as an after shave oil.