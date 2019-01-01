 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CR Sport Muscle Cream: 300, 600, 1200 mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Cooling Gel

CR Sport Muscle Cream: 300, 600, 1200 mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Cooling Gel

by Cherry River

Write a review
Cherry River Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CR Sport Muscle Cream: 300, 600, 1200 mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Cooling Gel

$25.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Closer to a lotion than a gel, this amazing muscle cream layers on thick to give relief to muscle aches and pains. Full of essential oils designed to cool your muscles and joints down, we add in 150 mg of full spectrum CBD per oz. Apply liberally to tight muscles, or use as a massage cream. 2 oz - 300 mg CBD, $25 4 oz - 600 mg CBD, $42.50 8 oz - 1200 mg CBD, $80

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cherry River Logo
We are an Oregon based, veteran owned company that specializes in CBD infused health and beauty products