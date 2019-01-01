About this product

This is our original formula in a brand new package. This amazing muscle gel uses heating and cooling essential oils along with 150 mg of full spectrum CBD per oz. The organic aloe base ensures this topical sinks into your skin quickly and provides quick results. 2 oz - 300 mg CBD, $25 4 oz - 600 mg CBD, $42.50 8 oz - 1200 mg CBD, $80