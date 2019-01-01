Peppermint Patty Tincture: 3000 mg High Potency Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Tincture
$110.00MSRP
About this product
Each bottle contains 3,000 mg of our organically grown full spectrum hemp from our family's GAP and GMP certified farm, and mixed with organic MCT oil and organic peppermint. Recommended use: take 3 - 5 drops (15 - 25 mg) daily. Drop under your tongue and hold it for approximately 30 seconds.
About this brand
Cherry River
We are an Oregon based, veteran owned company that specializes in CBD infused health and beauty products