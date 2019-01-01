Plain Jane Tincture: 3000 mg High Potency Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Tincture
$110.00MSRP
About this product
Plain Jane is a 3,000 mg of our organically grown high potency full spectrum CBD from our family's GAP and GMP certified farm and mixed with organic MCT oil. Recommended use: take 3 - 5 drops (15 - 25 mg) daily.
Cherry River
We are an Oregon based, veteran owned company that specializes in CBD infused health and beauty products