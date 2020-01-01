1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$27.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
We combined our smooth, rich caramels with one of the most widely known coffee beverages in the world for an infused treat that is one of a kind. With bold coffee flavor, notes of sweet cream, and subtle hints of vanilla, these caramels are a cappuccino lover's dream. Gluten free Vegetarian Ten individually wrapped 10mg caramels per box
Be the first to review this product.