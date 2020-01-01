 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Classic Caramel Sativa 50mg 10-pack

by Chewee's

Chewee's Edibles Candy Classic Caramel Sativa 50mg 10-pack
Chewee's Edibles Candy Classic Caramel Sativa 50mg 10-pack

About this product

Dating back to the 1800's, caramels have been a worldwide hit with generations of infection connoisseurs. Following classic recipes that combine simple ingredients in precisely heated kettles, our cannabis-infused caramels put an adult twist on one of your childhood favorites. Gluten free Vegetarian Ten individually wrapped 5mg caramels per box

About this brand

We took the best recipe we knew, our grandmother’s, and maintained its timeless simplicity. Eight simple ingredients you can pronounce and hand spread for a caramel just like the ones you ate sitting on Grandma’s counter. Gluten Free Vegetarian Sold in packs of 10 Individually wrapped in child resistant film