1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
**NEW FLAVOR** Indulge in a coffeehouse-quality treat. The bold flavors of roasted espresso beans, sweet cream, and chocolate have been combined with our smooth, rich caramels for an infused treat with all the flavors of the perfect mocha. Gluten free Vegetarian Ten individually wrapped 10mg caramels per box
Be the first to review this product.