Sea Salt Caramels Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee'sWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Gluten free Vegetarian Ten individually wrapped 10mg caramels per box
About this brand
Chewee's
We took the best recipe we knew, our grandmother’s, and maintained its timeless simplicity. Eight simple ingredients you can pronounce and hand spread for a caramel just like the ones you ate sitting on Grandma’s counter. Gluten Free Vegetarian Sold in packs of 10 Individually wrapped in child resistant film
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.