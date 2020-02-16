SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve have specific properties that target the inflammatory response of the body. In addition to concentrated full spectrum hemp, Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve contains several medicinal plant products including coconut oil, dragon's blood, nettles leaf, angelica root, calendula flower extract, cayenne extract, members of the mint family and essential oils. Each small handmade batch is tested for CBD potency and confirmation of less than 0.3%THC.
on February 16th, 2020
I hear such great things but How do I get this in Oklahoma??
on August 22nd, 2019
Chickadee remedy is such a savior to my stiff and sore muscles! I use this salve on my muscles and joints after my workouts for quick recovery, when I travel to prevent stiffness, as a massage oil, and a moisturizer. I love how my skin glows after application, and my aches/pains are eased tremendously. So many uses, and infusing with full spectrum hemp is a game changer! As a holistic health enthusiast, Chickadee Remedy is a must!
Thank you Maya!
on August 16th, 2019
What I like about this product is that it is gluten-free, paraben-free, non-GMO and with no artificial fillers. However, it didn't really add comfort on my injury but the soothing scent is perfect. A regular herbal rub for me!
Thank you for your review! Let me know more about your injury. Perhaps I can add or change a few things and get you a custom blend:) Blessings, Vanessa
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.