  5. Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve- 2oz./200mg

Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve- 2oz./200mg

by Chickadee Remedy

About this product

Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve have specific properties that target the inflammatory response of the body. In addition to concentrated full spectrum hemp, Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve contains several medicinal plant products including coconut oil, dragon's blood, nettles leaf, angelica root, calendula flower extract, cayenne extract, members of the mint family and essential oils. Each small handmade batch is tested for CBD potency and confirmation of less than 0.3%THC.

Crysdean

I hear such great things but How do I get this in Oklahoma??

MayaDunham

Chickadee remedy is such a savior to my stiff and sore muscles! I use this salve on my muscles and joints after my workouts for quick recovery, when I travel to prevent stiffness, as a massage oil, and a moisturizer. I love how my skin glows after application, and my aches/pains are eased tremendously. So many uses, and infusing with full spectrum hemp is a game changer! As a holistic health enthusiast, Chickadee Remedy is a must!

from Chickadee Remedyon August 24th, 2019

Thank you Maya!

larryteddyschool

What I like about this product is that it is gluten-free, paraben-free, non-GMO and with no artificial fillers. However, it didn't really add comfort on my injury but the soothing scent is perfect. A regular herbal rub for me!

from Chickadee Remedyon August 22nd, 2019

Thank you for your review! Let me know more about your injury. Perhaps I can add or change a few things and get you a custom blend:) Blessings, Vanessa

About this strain

Special Sauce

Special Sauce

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

About this brand

Chickadee Remedy products are made from specific blends of herbs exclusively formulated to ease the discomfort internal and/or external inflammation, neurologic responses, physical injuries. Every ingredient is specially chosen for its properties in soothing, relieving and speeding the body’s natural process of healing. In addition to Southern Oregon sun grown full spectrum hemp concentrate, Chickadee Remedy’s herbal blends include other anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant plant medicines such as nettles, eucalyptus, angelica root, calendula, dragon’s blood, lavender and cayenne. Each handmade batch contains ingredients that are grown and harvested sustainably. 100% satisfaction is guaranteed!