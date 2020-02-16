MayaDunham on August 22nd, 2019

Chickadee remedy is such a savior to my stiff and sore muscles! I use this salve on my muscles and joints after my workouts for quick recovery, when I travel to prevent stiffness, as a massage oil, and a moisturizer. I love how my skin glows after application, and my aches/pains are eased tremendously. So many uses, and infusing with full spectrum hemp is a game changer! As a holistic health enthusiast, Chickadee Remedy is a must!