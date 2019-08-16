 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve- 1oz./100mg

Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve- 1oz./100mg

by Chickadee Remedy

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve have specific properties that target the inflammatory response of the body. In addition to concentrated full spectrum hemp, Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve contains several medicinal plant products including coconut oil, dragon's blood, nettles leaf, angelica root, calendula flower extract, cayenne extract, members of the mint family and essential oils. Each small handmade batch is tested for CBD potency and confirmation of less than 0.3%THC.

3 customer reviews

Joyfsilas

Hands down the best salve ever! When I was pregnant with my second daughter I had a side pain that never went away. The pain was so bad I couldn’t walk. After getting this salve and I rubbed some on. Minutes later the pain was completely gone! I was in disbelief at first but this salve is life changing! I use it for my premenstrual Migraines and it works so well! My mom has arthritis in her hands and she carries her salve with her in her purse! We both swear by it! Thank you for such a wonderful product!

from Chickadee Remedyon August 22nd, 2019

Thank you, Joy! Thanks so great to hear:)

Darcel

This is THE BEST topical rub you will ever try. I do a lot of work while sitting and I get tense neck and shoulders, I put this rub on every night and my muscles relax and I sleep great! I also use it on back or knee pain, and sunburn or mosquito bites, and it works almost instantly to make me feel better. I love Chickadee Remedy so much, and so does everyone of my friends and family that have tried it, best addition to my medicine cabinet ever!

from Chickadee Remedyon August 22nd, 2019

Love you Darcel!! Thank you for all of your amazing support:)

ReEnergizeMassage

As a massage therapist, I am very picky about the products used on my clients. Locally produced hemp salve gives me and my clients piece of mind, knowing the ingredients are specifically chosen for quality. I love the 2 oz jars for my practice, but I always recommend the 1 oz size for clients who want it for home use at an affordable price. A little goes a long way, and it has become a staple in my travel first aid kit. Some companies sell product with a larger amount of hemp oil, advertising "more is better". It's not always the case. Chickadee Remedy blends their hemp oil with other essential oils to make a healing balm, for a variety of symptoms. These little tins are worth their weight in gold!

from Chickadee Remedyon August 26th, 2019

Thank You Mel!!

About this brand

Chickadee Remedy products are made from specific blends of herbs exclusively formulated to ease the discomfort internal and/or external inflammation, neurologic responses, physical injuries. Every ingredient is specially chosen for its properties in soothing, relieving and speeding the body’s natural process of healing. In addition to Southern Oregon sun grown full spectrum hemp concentrate, Chickadee Remedy’s herbal blends include other anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant plant medicines such as nettles, eucalyptus, angelica root, calendula, dragon’s blood, lavender and cayenne. Each handmade batch contains ingredients that are grown and harvested sustainably. 100% satisfaction is guaranteed!