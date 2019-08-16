Joyfsilas on August 16th, 2019

Hands down the best salve ever! When I was pregnant with my second daughter I had a side pain that never went away. The pain was so bad I couldn’t walk. After getting this salve and I rubbed some on. Minutes later the pain was completely gone! I was in disbelief at first but this salve is life changing! I use it for my premenstrual Migraines and it works so well! My mom has arthritis in her hands and she carries her salve with her in her purse! We both swear by it! Thank you for such a wonderful product!