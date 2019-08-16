SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve have specific properties that target the inflammatory response of the body. In addition to concentrated full spectrum hemp, Chickadee Remedy Soothing Salve contains several medicinal plant products including coconut oil, dragon's blood, nettles leaf, angelica root, calendula flower extract, cayenne extract, members of the mint family and essential oils. Each small handmade batch is tested for CBD potency and confirmation of less than 0.3%THC.
on August 16th, 2019
Hands down the best salve ever! When I was pregnant with my second daughter I had a side pain that never went away. The pain was so bad I couldn’t walk. After getting this salve and I rubbed some on. Minutes later the pain was completely gone! I was in disbelief at first but this salve is life changing! I use it for my premenstrual Migraines and it works so well! My mom has arthritis in her hands and she carries her salve with her in her purse! We both swear by it! Thank you for such a wonderful product!
Thank you, Joy! Thanks so great to hear:)
on August 7th, 2019
This is THE BEST topical rub you will ever try. I do a lot of work while sitting and I get tense neck and shoulders, I put this rub on every night and my muscles relax and I sleep great! I also use it on back or knee pain, and sunburn or mosquito bites, and it works almost instantly to make me feel better. I love Chickadee Remedy so much, and so does everyone of my friends and family that have tried it, best addition to my medicine cabinet ever!
Love you Darcel!! Thank you for all of your amazing support:)
on August 6th, 2019
As a massage therapist, I am very picky about the products used on my clients. Locally produced hemp salve gives me and my clients piece of mind, knowing the ingredients are specifically chosen for quality. I love the 2 oz jars for my practice, but I always recommend the 1 oz size for clients who want it for home use at an affordable price. A little goes a long way, and it has become a staple in my travel first aid kit. Some companies sell product with a larger amount of hemp oil, advertising "more is better". It's not always the case. Chickadee Remedy blends their hemp oil with other essential oils to make a healing balm, for a variety of symptoms. These little tins are worth their weight in gold!
Thank You Mel!!