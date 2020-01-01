 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Chil Mixers

Chil Mixers

by Chil

Write a review
Chil Edibles Beverages Chil Mixers
Chil Edibles Beverages Chil Mixers
Chil Edibles Beverages Chil Mixers
Chil Edibles Beverages Chil Mixers

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

If you don’t have an hour for your edibles to take effect, get there 2-3X faster* with Chil Mixers™. Get your chil on in just 15-20 minutes. From water bottles, mocktails or your evening tea, our THC and CBD infusions deliver fun, relaxation and relief in a delicious and discreet stick pack. Just mix into 10 to 12 oz of water or your favorite beverage, and chil! Our patented process involves the encapsulation of bio-actives in a way that preserves their essence and potencies. It protects the vital parts of the cannabis plant while transforming them into a form that mixes effortlessly with your favorite drink or recipe and can produce a Chil sensation in as little as 15-20 minutes*. Chil Mixers™ are where science and flavor intersect. We hope you love it! Available in three varieties: Lemon - 10mg THC Watermelon - 5mg THC: 5mg CBD Bud Naked (unflavored) - 10mg THC Each flavor comes in a single pack or 10 pack box.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chil Logo
Chil is a brand of cannabis products you can rely on to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience. With Chil, there are no surprises. Chil is the result of years of hard work to recruit the industry’s leading experts to make our high-quality edibles and vaping products; source the best quality THC/CBD; use as many natural ingredients as we can in all our products – from flavor to color; and create products that deliver a consistent enjoyable experience you can count on. We make trusted products that bring enjoyment and relief to people. Quality you feel.