Firefly 2
by Firefly
1 piece
$350.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our Pure Live Resin starts by harvesting indoor grown cannabis when terpenes and cannabinoids are at their peak. We immediately vacuum seal and freeze it at -380 F to preserve freshness. A three-step extraction and refining process protects the cannabinoids and terpenes until we seal them into our specially designed vape cartridge. Available in a 0.5g cart and 0,4g disposable cart and battery.
Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.