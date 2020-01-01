 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Galactic Jack
Sativa

Galactic Jack

by Chil

Write a review
Chil Vaping Portable Vaporizers Galactic Jack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Pure Live Resin starts by harvesting indoor grown cannabis when terpenes and cannabinoids are at their peak. We immediately vacuum seal and freeze it at -380 F to preserve freshness. A three-step extraction and refining process protects the cannabinoids and terpenes until we seal them into our specially designed vape cartridge. Available in a 0.5g cart and 0,4g disposable cart and battery.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Galactic Jack

Galactic Jack

Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.

About this brand

Chil Logo
Chil is a brand of cannabis products you can rely on to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience. With Chil, there are no surprises. Chil is the result of years of hard work to recruit the industry’s leading experts to make our high-quality edibles and vaping products; source the best quality THC/CBD; use as many natural ingredients as we can in all our products – from flavor to color; and create products that deliver a consistent enjoyable experience you can count on. We make trusted products that bring enjoyment and relief to people. Quality you feel.