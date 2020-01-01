Firefly 2
by Firefly
1 piece
$350.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Chil reconsidered every aspect of the vaping experience. Other brands use cotton wicks that burn hot and produce an unpleasant charred taste. Chil only uses ceramic C-Cell wicks that distribute heat, flavor and experience evenly from the first hit to the last. Our expanded air flow design increases the flow of cool air through the cartridge and mouthpiece. Cooler air helps increase flavor and is easier on your throat and lungs. You will taste and feel the Chil difference. Lastly, our unique, adjustable battery design enables you to customize your experience. When the battery is on low, it’s perfect for newcomers or just mellowing out. On high, you will experience a big hit without the harshness or burning found in other cartridges. And it’s a powerhouse. Our batteries will last through two one gram cartridges before you need to recharge. More power. More flavor. More of what you like. Life’s better when you chil! Available in 0.5g and 1g options. - 80% THC
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.