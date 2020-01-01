 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Pure Live Resin Cartridges

Pure Live Resin Cartridges

by Chil

Write a review
Chil Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pure Live Resin Cartridges
Chil Vaping Portable Vaporizers Pure Live Resin Cartridges

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Pure Live Resin starts by harvesting indoor grown cannabis when terpenes and cannabinoids are at their peak. We immediately vacuum seal and freeze it at -380 F to preserve freshness. A three-step extraction and refining process protects the cannabinoids and terpenes until we seal them into our specially designed vape cartridge. With your first inhale, you will enjoy the experience of the highest quality Full-Spectrum Pure Live Resin on the market. For people who enjoy a higher experience Many vape carts labeled “live resin” seem to have more distillate in them than actual live resin. There’s no test to validate this, and we get it, distillate is far less costly to produce. So, take your first pull on a live resin Chil cart and decide for yourself how much a “pure” full plant live resin experience is worth. We know you’ll figure it out. Bottom line, our Pure Live Resin carts are just that—PURE–no added distillate – EVER! And we back up the quality with a 10-day no-questions asked money-back guarantee. Pure Satisfaction. Enjoy the difference! Available in 0.5g cartridges and 0.4g disposable cartridges. Each hardware comes in three strains: Galactic Jack - 73% THC - sativa Lemon Meringue - 83% THC - hybrid Space Cake - 85% THC - indica

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chil Logo
Chil is a brand of cannabis products you can rely on to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience. With Chil, there are no surprises. Chil is the result of years of hard work to recruit the industry’s leading experts to make our high-quality edibles and vaping products; source the best quality THC/CBD; use as many natural ingredients as we can in all our products – from flavor to color; and create products that deliver a consistent enjoyable experience you can count on. We make trusted products that bring enjoyment and relief to people. Quality you feel.