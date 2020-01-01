Firefly 2
by Firefly
1 piece
$350.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Chil reconsidered every aspect of the vaping experience. Other brands use cotton wicks that burn hot and produce an unpleasant charred taste. Chil only uses ceramic C-Cell wicks that distribute heat, flavor and experience evenly from the first hit to the last. Our expanded air flow design increases the flow of cool air through the cartridge and mouthpiece. Cooler air helps increase flavor and is easier on your throat and lungs. You will taste and feel the Chil difference. Lastly, our unique, adjustable battery design enables you to customize your experience. When the battery is on low, it’s perfect for newcomers or just mellowing out. On high, you will experience a big hit without the harshness or burning found in other cartridges. And it’s a powerhouse. Our batteries will last through two one gram cartridges before you need to recharge. More power. More flavor. More of what you like. Life’s better when you chil! Available in 1g. - 80% THC
Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.