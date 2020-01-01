Half and Half Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Chil Mixers add a hint of fruit flavor to your favorite beverages. Fast-acting and all-natural. Chil Mixers provide the feel-good benefits of cannabis with a hint of fresh fruit flavor. From water bottles to mocktails or your evening tea, our CBD and THC infusions deliver fun, relaxation or relief in a delicious and discreet stick pack. Just mix into 10 to 12 oz of water or your favorite beverage, and chil! 5mg THC:5mg CBD Available in a single pack or 10 pack box.
