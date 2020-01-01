From our cacao to our cannabis, we are dedicated to quality, safety and social responsibility. We work daily to give our consumers a consistent, safe and delicious product. Our cannabis infused chocolate bars are handmade from ethically sourced ingredients of the highest quality. This truly is The Highest Chocolate. Our cannabis chocolate kitchen is the longest running facility of its kind in the state of California, and we have produced more award-winning products than any other brand for the last several years. Not new to the scene to say the least, our team of experts is confident this line of cannabis infused chocolate will be the best one yet, and what better way to kick off this run than with some of your all-time favorite flavors! All in compliance with California law, once again proving to be on top of the game.