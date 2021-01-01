About this product

Savor those special moments of peace in a stressful world and help yourself find calm with Chill Frog CBD Full-Spectrum Chill Gummies. Our delicious, mixed fruit gummies contain vegan ingredients and our Full-Spectrum CBD, making them the perfectly convenient way to find your daily chill. What is Full-Spectrum? In our hemp-derived Full Spectrum products, CBD is extracted alongside other compounds like terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids, THC (< 0.3%), and other phytochemicals. Ingesting CBD with these compounds, can help you experience the “entourage effect”, which can help increase health benefits and therapeutic effect by using the whole plant. Chill Gummies: 30 25mg Full Spectrum CBD per Gummy = 750mg Full Spectrum CBD per bottle Ingredients: Glucose syrup, sugar, water, pectin, citric acid, natural flavors and colors, vegetable oil, carnauba wax Amount Per Serving: CBD (Cannabidiol) 25mg Suggested Use: Take one gummy daily. Consult a physician for optimal use. Warnings: Keep out of the reach of children, not intended for individuals under the age of 18, women who are or may be pregnant, or nursing mothers. Store in a cool, dry place. Due to the presence of THC, users of this product may test positive for cannabinoids in a drug test. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. California has recognized THC as potentially causing cancer and reproductive harm. Learn more here: www.P65Warnings.ca.gov This product contains less than 0.3% THC by weight. Every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Orders placed Monday - Friday by 5pm PST will be shipped within 1-2 business days.