About this product

Savor those special moments of peace in a stressful world and help yourself find calm with Chill Frog CBD Full-Spectrum Chill Tincture Drops. Whether you mix it into your favorite drink, smoothie, or take it under your tongue, our Full-Spectrum CBD drops are a perfectly convenient way to find your daily chill. What is Full-Spectrum? In our hemp-derived Full Spectrum products, CBD is extracted alongside other compounds like terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids, THC (< 0.3%), and other phytochemicals. Ingesting CBD with these compounds, can help you experience the “entourage effect”, which can help increase health benefits and therapeutic effect by using the whole plant. Ingredients: Glucose syrup, sugar, water, pectin, citric acid, natural flavors and colors, vegetable oil, carnauba wax Amount Per Serving: Below is a summary of milligrams per 1mL dropper, based upon our different Full-Spectrum CBD tinctures. There are 30 1mL servings in each bottle. 1500mg = 50mg of Full Spectrum CBD per 1mL dropper Suggested Use: Take one full dropper, 1mL, daily. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Do not use if the safety seal is damaged or broken. Warnings: Keep out of the reach of children, not intended for individuals under the age of 18, women who are or may be pregnant, or nursing mothers. Store in a cool, dry place. Due to the presence of THC, users of this product may test positive for cannabinoids in a drug test. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. California has recognized THC as potentially causing cancer and reproductive harm. Learn more here: www.P65Warnings.ca.gov This product contains less than 0.3% THC by weight. Every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Orders placed Monday - Friday by 5pm PST will be shipped within 1-2 business days.