It’s more important than ever to get a restful night’s sleep. Help yourself drift away with Chill Frog ZZZs Gummies. Our delicious, citrus flavored gummies include slumber-friendly ingredients like melatonin, combined with Full-Spectrum CBD to help you doze the night away. What is Full-Spectrum? In our hemp-derived Full Spectrum products, CBD is extracted alongside other compounds like terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids, THC (< 0.3%), and other phytochemicals. Ingesting CBD with these compounds, can help you experience the “entourage effect”, which can help increase health benefits and therapeutic effect by using the whole plant. ZZZs Gummies: 30 gummy servings 25mg Full Spectrum CBD per Gummy = 750mg Full Spectrum CBD per bottle Other Ingredients: Glucose syrup, sugar, water, pectin, citric acid, natural flavors and colors, vegetable oil, carnauba wax Amount Per Serving: CBD (Cannabidiol) 25mg, Melatonin 3mg. Those sensitive to melatonin should consult with a physician before purchasing Suggested Use: Take one gummy 30 minutes before bed. Consult a physician for optimal use. Warnings: Keep out of the reach of children, not intended for individuals under the age of 18, women who are or may be pregnant, or nursing mothers. Store in a cool, dry place. Due to the presence of THC, users of this product may test positive for cannabinoids in a drug test. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. California has recognized THC as potentially causing cancer and reproductive harm. Learn more here: www.P65Warnings.ca.gov This product contains less than 0.3% THC by weight. Every product that leaves the facility is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Orders placed Monday - Friday by 5pm PST will be shipped within 1-2 business days.