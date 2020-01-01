Ascend Tablets 100mg 40-count
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
The most remarkable medicinal product to hit the market in recent years, Chill Pills utilize our proprietary in-house processed oils, custom-blended to meet a range of needs. Choose from a variety of formulas that include: Daytime, Anytime, or Nightcap. Plus, For more experienced patients, our Extreme Chill Pills are now available in both daytime and Nightcap formulations. These THC : CBD Caps are a great well balanced medicine
