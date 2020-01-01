About this product

The most remarkable medicinal product to hit the market in recent years, Chill Pills utilize our proprietary in-house processed oils, custom-blended to meet a range of needs. Choose from a variety of formulas that include: Daytime, Anytime, or Nightcap. Plus, For more experienced patients, our Extreme Chill Pills are now available in both daytime and Nightcap formulations. Our 8 count sample tubes are a great option to try before you buy!