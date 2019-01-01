About this product
Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 10 inches Base Width: 4.25" Choice Of Color 3" 18mm To 14mm Silicone Downstem Melting Point Over 1200°F Dishwasher Safe Food Grade Silicone Includes Glass Bowl Straight Tube 14mm Joint 45° Joint Female Joint Flared Mouthpiece Removable Downstem
Chill Waze is the premier online headshop for the hard-working professional. We offer premium products that look and feel as good as they function. From custom-designed glass pieces by ultra-talented glassblowers to the best vape pen batteries. Chill Waze definitely has you covered. Not to mention, our customer service is second to none. Try us.