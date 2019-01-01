About this product
6" GRAV Upright Bubbler made on 32mm glass with black accents, fixed fission downstem, angled mouthpiece, and tooled lip wrap. Height: 6" Base Width: 3.5" Made from 50x5 mm borosilicate glass tubing Full Waterpipe Functionality Clear Glass with Decal
Chill Waze is the premier online headshop for the hard-working professional. We offer premium products that look and feel as good as they function. From custom-designed glass pieces by ultra-talented glassblowers to the best vape pen batteries. Chill Waze definitely has you covered. Not to mention, our customer service is second to none. Try us.