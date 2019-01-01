About this product

The Avocado is incredibly nutritious and in this case multifunctional! This American Made hand pipe was created by Empire Glassworks in California. The avocado themed pipe is made from heavy borosilicate glass and will last for years to come. Once you hold this amazing avocado pipe in your hands you'll understand how HIGH the quality of the glass really is. Make it a new addition to your collection, we are sure it will start some great conversations in your next smoke sess. About The Avocado Pipe: Carb Hole: Yes on the left side Manufacturer: Empire Glassworks Color: Avocado Colors Dimensions: Approx. 4'' in Length Weight: Approx. 5.5oz Material: Premium-Quality Colored Glass