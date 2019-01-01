 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Avocado Pipe

by Chill Waze

$89.99MSRP

About this product

The Avocado is incredibly nutritious and in this case multifunctional! This American Made hand pipe was created by Empire Glassworks in California. The avocado themed pipe is made from heavy borosilicate glass and will last for years to come. Once you hold this amazing avocado pipe in your hands you'll understand how HIGH the quality of the glass really is. Make it a new addition to your collection, we are sure it will start some great conversations in your next smoke sess. About The Avocado Pipe: Carb Hole: Yes on the left side Manufacturer: Empire Glassworks Color: Avocado Colors Dimensions: Approx. 4'' in Length Weight: Approx. 5.5oz Material: Premium-Quality Colored Glass

About this brand

Chill Waze is the premier online headshop for the hard-working professional. We offer premium products that look and feel as good as they function. From custom-designed glass pieces by ultra-talented glassblowers to the best vape pen batteries. Chill Waze definitely has you covered. Not to mention, our customer service is second to none. Try us.