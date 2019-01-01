 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. BLUNT TIP (BLACK WALNUT)

BLUNT TIP (BLACK WALNUT)

by Chill Waze

Write a review
Chill Waze Smoking Smoking Accessories BLUNT TIP (BLACK WALNUT)
Chill Waze Smoking Smoking Accessories BLUNT TIP (BLACK WALNUT)

$16.00MSRP

About this product

Whether enjoying a cigarette alone or with friends, add an Elevate tip to turn a good safety meeting into a great one. Regular use will continuously season and condition the wood, ensuring that this tip lasts for a lifetime.* Choose from rich black walnut or strong harp maple. SPECS: Wood = Black Walnut Size = Meant for cone rolled cigarettes Dimensions = .4" x 1.4" MADE IN USA *To make sure your tip lasts the test of time, we recommend always using a crutch when smoking from the Facet tips.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chill Waze Logo
Chill Waze is the premier online headshop for the hard-working professional. We offer premium products that look and feel as good as they function. From custom-designed glass pieces by ultra-talented glassblowers to the best vape pen batteries. Chill Waze definitely has you covered. Not to mention, our customer service is second to none. Try us.