The Chill Waze grinder is made from high-grade aluminum. This grinder comes with 4 Chambers and is 2" wide (55mm) 1.5" tall. The bottom chamber collects the kief/pollen and can be scooped out by the mini shovel.
Chill Waze is the premier online headshop for the hard-working professional. We offer premium products that look and feel as good as they function. From custom-designed glass pieces by ultra-talented glassblowers to the best vape pen batteries. Chill Waze definitely has you covered. Not to mention, our customer service is second to none. Try us.