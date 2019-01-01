 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. OG FOUR 2.0 RIP N’ GO PEN

OG FOUR 2.0 RIP N’ GO PEN

by Chill Waze

Write a review
Chill Waze Vaping Batteries & Power OG FOUR 2.0 RIP N’ GO PEN
Chill Waze Vaping Batteries & Power OG FOUR 2.0 RIP N’ GO PEN
Chill Waze Vaping Batteries & Power OG FOUR 2.0 RIP N’ GO PEN
Chill Waze Vaping Batteries & Power OG FOUR 2.0 RIP N’ GO PEN
Chill Waze Vaping Batteries & Power OG FOUR 2.0 RIP N’ GO PEN

$21.99MSRP

About this product

HOW IT WORKS First, assure your OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go is fully charged. To do that, unscrew the battery from the atomizer, screw the battery into the USB charger and plug the other end into a computer or similar charging device. The LED that indicates the charge status is located on the USB charger. While OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go is charging, the LED will be solid red; you can tell this unit is fully charged when the LED turns green. Simple to load, just unscrew the mouthpiece and gently place a rice grain size amount of concentrate into the ceramic chamber – do not over-pack! Screw the mouthpiece back on. After loading your atomizer, press the power button five times consecutively to turn the unit on. Hold down the power button and inhale slowly through the mouthpiece. WHAT'S IN THE BOX 1x #ThisThingRips OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go 1x Mouthpiece 1x Lava-Quartz Single Ti Coil Chamber 1x Fully Charged Battery 1x Loading Tool 1x USB Charger FEATURES Lava Quartz Single Ti Atomizer Fully Charged & Rechargeable Pocket-Sized & Powerful Packaged In A Resealable Bag

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chill Waze Logo
Chill Waze is the premier online headshop for the hard-working professional. We offer premium products that look and feel as good as they function. From custom-designed glass pieces by ultra-talented glassblowers to the best vape pen batteries. Chill Waze definitely has you covered. Not to mention, our customer service is second to none. Try us.