About this product

HOW IT WORKS First, assure your OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go is fully charged. To do that, unscrew the battery from the atomizer, screw the battery into the USB charger and plug the other end into a computer or similar charging device. The LED that indicates the charge status is located on the USB charger. While OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go is charging, the LED will be solid red; you can tell this unit is fully charged when the LED turns green. Simple to load, just unscrew the mouthpiece and gently place a rice grain size amount of concentrate into the ceramic chamber – do not over-pack! Screw the mouthpiece back on. After loading your atomizer, press the power button five times consecutively to turn the unit on. Hold down the power button and inhale slowly through the mouthpiece. WHAT'S IN THE BOX 1x #ThisThingRips OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go 1x Mouthpiece 1x Lava-Quartz Single Ti Coil Chamber 1x Fully Charged Battery 1x Loading Tool 1x USB Charger FEATURES Lava Quartz Single Ti Atomizer Fully Charged & Rechargeable Pocket-Sized & Powerful Packaged In A Resealable Bag