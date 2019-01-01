About this product

The Prometheus Pocket Pipe design is carefully engineered to fuse all the benefits of a premium glass pipe with the durability of Aircraft-grade Aluminum. The Prometheus Pocket Pipe design delivers the authentic glass smoking experience you demand in one portable, durable and easy to clean system. This glass and metal pipe boast exquisite geometry and aesthetics that distinguish Prometheus Pocket Pipe from any in its class. With three compatible concentrate kits, the Prometheus Pocket redefines versatility in a market full of one-trick ponies. Custom Borosilicate Glass tube and bowl Anodized 6160 Aircraft-grade Aluminum Exoskeleton Shock-absorbing rubber gaskets Ember-blocking smoke screen Compatible with all three Pyptek concentrate attachments The Prometheus Pocket is the smaller version of the Pyptek Titan, this pipe features the same aircraft-grade aluminum exoskeleton with thick, borosilicate glass tubing and deep bowl. The Prometheus Pocket Hand Pipe also has the same shock absorbing rubber gaskets and high-quality mesh screen. Choose between multiple colored exoskeletons that protect your tubing and bowl. The body unscrews from the bowl for easy cleaning and replacement of gaskets, screen, etc.