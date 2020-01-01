 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SFV OG

by Chilly's Garden

Chilly's Garden Cannabis Flower SFV OG

About this strain

SFV OG

SFV OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

Chilly's Garden was established in 2015 in Eugene, Oregon to service the newly created recreational cannabis industry. Chilly, our master grower, has been growing and supplying the Oregon medical marijuana community since 1999. Our growing team draws from over 60 years of cultivation experience, providing premium cannabis flowers and extracts to the people of Oregon. We are an award winning grower with two High Times Cannabis Cup medals and first place cup and runner up award at Dope Cup Oregon in October. OLCC licensed to produce cannabis for the adult recreational use community. We support our retail partners in our advertising, in-store pop-ups & displays and on social media. We are very well branded and always looking to expand to new OLCC rec shops. Check us out at www.chillysgarden.com. If you have an OLCC rec license and are interested, inbox us at info@chillysgarden.com.