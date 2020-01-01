About this product

With Kim's Abyss the idea was to cross the Beautiful and Potent Kim's Star, with the Frost on Frost, of the F2 Purgatory stud. Mission accomplished…..The results range from dark and frosty to darker and frostier! With a delicious berry flavor and under tones of grape, it's sure to please all your senses. Grows to an average height producing sticky dense buds. High THC. Unknown CBD.