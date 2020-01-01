 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kim's Abyss

by Chim Chiminey Genetics

Chim Chiminey Genetics Cannabis Seeds Kim's Abyss

About this product

With Kim's Abyss the idea was to cross the Beautiful and Potent Kim's Star, with the Frost on Frost, of the F2 Purgatory stud. Mission accomplished…..The results range from dark and frosty to darker and frostier! With a delicious berry flavor and under tones of grape, it's sure to please all your senses. Grows to an average height producing sticky dense buds. High THC. Unknown CBD.

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds and Pollen and more...