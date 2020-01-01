About this product

We chose Perdition as part of our genetic line up for it's bubbly personality and flower structure. The aroma is like lemon zest, with the classic OG earthy undertones, tasting like a mix of lemony grape. We crossed a Purgatory male, with a Purgatory female to bring you Perdition F1. With such Heavy Sticky Buds, its no wonder it loves to be trained and trellised. MOLD RESISTANT and great for outdoor growing, A 5:1 flower:leaf ratio made trimming a breeze, making this beauty a beginner growers dream. Medium height producing Huge Glistening Diamond Nugs covered with trichomes. High to very high THC. Unknown CBD. Great for pain relief and insomnia and appetite loss.