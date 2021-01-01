 Loading…

Jack Flash

About this product

A modern classic from Europe, Jack Flash has a pungent gassy aroma with earthy hints of citrus. This is a well-balanced hybrid, which can produce both indica and sativa effect.

About this brand

chizle Logo
We care about medical cannabis. Every batch of flower we grow is carefully crafted to deliver the same benefits, every time, and lab tested to ensure our patients’ safety. Whether you’re looking for an indica, a sativa, a hybrid or a CBD-dominant strain, chizle flower is dependably consistent, and consistently dependable.

