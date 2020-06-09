SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Made with 100% organically grown, lab tested, Colorado hemp. Aromatic essential oils paired with pure cannabinoids! Full-spectrum CBD from USA hemp All-natural & organic botanicals & terpenes Pure, premium hardware No cutting agents, propylene glycol, or THC <0.3% 250mg CBD per pen
Be the first to review this product.