Hybrid

Bright Moments

by Choice Labs

Bright Moments

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Bright Moments

Bright Moments

Thanks to Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper and Grape Stomper OG come together to create Bright Moments. This strain holds onto a delicious grape aroma while increasing resin production and potency. Bright Moments is celebrated for its upbeat, mind-clearing high that also calms the body, leading to moments of euphoria.

