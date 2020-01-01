 Loading…

  5. Cherry Cookies Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Cherry Cookies Cartridge 1g

by Choice Labs

About this product

About this strain

Cherry Cookies

Cherry Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.

About this brand

