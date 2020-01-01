 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Coconut Oil Capsule 25mg

Coconut Oil Capsule 25mg

by Choice Labs

Write a review
Choice Labs Edibles Capsules Coconut Oil Capsule 25mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Coconut Oil

Coconut Oil

Coconut Oil by Taste Budz is a sativa-dominant phenotype of SFV OG that was created from The Cali Connection’s genetic stock. According to the grower, this phenotype had such a strong coconut smell and flavor that it couldn't have been named more adequately. Coconut Oil lands firmly in the body, offering pleasant and relaxing effects without drowsiness. It offers consumers happy, creative euphoria alongside mid-level physical effects that have been known to stimulate arousal.

About this brand

Choice Labs Logo