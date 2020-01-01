 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Han Solo Burger Pre-Roll 1.3g
Hybrid

Han Solo Burger Pre-Roll 1.3g

by Choice Labs

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Han Solo Burger

Han Solo Burger

Home of the Burger genetics, Skunk House Genetics bred Han Solo Burger by crossing GMO Cookies and Larry OG. Offering a savory, funky, and spicy terpene profile, this strain not only tastes delicious but also looks beautiful with green and purple hues alongside gigantic stinky trichomes. Its potent high will tame any inability to relax. 

