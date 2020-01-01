 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Ocean Grown Cookies

by Choice Labs

Ocean Grown Cookies

About this product

About this strain

Ocean Grown Cookies

Ocean Grown Cookies

Bred by Dinafem, Ocean Grown Cookies brings together GSC and OG Kush for something special. Known to produce more resin than traditional OG Kush cultivars, buds have a diesel flavor and aroma that is also fruity and smooth, and buds are pointy and elongated. The euphoric high is followed by a deep sedative state that may put even the most experienced smokers to bed.

About this brand

