Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Chong's Choice oil cartridges are: CO2 Extracted Triple Extracted 0.5 Gram All Natural Blend
on July 12th, 2019
HANDS DOWN, THE VERY BEST Co2 VAPE OIL EXTRACT CARTRIDGE I HAVE EVER HAD. THE DISPENSARY I USE RAN OUT & I NEED TO FIND MORE. WHERE IN LANE COUNTY CAN I FIND THIS SUPERB PRODUCT.