Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wax is one of the first concentrates that got popular in the industry. Whether you’re looking for something smooth and buttery or dry and crumbly, Chronic Creations can supply you with a beautiful and effective product. The terpene levels in all of our cannabis wax products have been well preserved so consumers receive a smooth smoking experience and a powerful effect.
Be the first to review this product.