Black Cherry OG Wax 1g

by Chronic Creations

Chronic Creations Concentrates Solvent Black Cherry OG Wax 1g

About this strain

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG

Black Cherry OG is an indica strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.

