Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Black Cherry OG is an indica strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.