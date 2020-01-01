Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Holy Ghost is a harmony of attractive genetics that balance the relaxing nature of indicas with sativas’ cerebral activity. Parent strains Satori, Amnesia Haze, Pitbull, and Durban Poison combine to create a pungent blend of diesel and citrus aromas that are enhanced by an earthy exhale of spiced sandalwood. The interplay of sativa and indica genetics relax the body without putting you to sleep, and energize the mind without overstimulation. Holy Ghost is an enjoyable answer when faced with stress or depression.