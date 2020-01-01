Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Shatter is another one of the most popular cannabis concentrates in Colorado. Customers love our shatter because of how smooth and shiny it looks. The beautiful amber experience gets consumers excited even before their first taste. The taste is crisp and clear, and the smoke is smooth. The flavorful taste is secondary only to the powerful experience that follows it. Experienced connoisseurs are starting to get more selective about how they procure shatter, and Chronic Creations is leading the charge to produce a purer product.
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.