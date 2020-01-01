Pineapple Express Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
300 mg
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
300 mg
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries.