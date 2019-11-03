 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 1:1 Glycerin Tincture - 200mg

1:1 Glycerin Tincture - 200mg

by Chronic Health

About this product

1 customer review

coastieretired

Cloyingly sweet but only lists vegetable glycerin and cannabis as ingredients. If it is sweetened with sugar, it affects my diabetic health. If it is sweetened with xylitol, it can kill my dog. I wonder what else it contains that isn't listed.

About this brand

Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.