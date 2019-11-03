1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1:1 Glycerin Tincture - 200mg by Chronic Health
on November 3rd, 2019
Cloyingly sweet but only lists vegetable glycerin and cannabis as ingredients. If it is sweetened with sugar, it affects my diabetic health. If it is sweetened with xylitol, it can kill my dog. I wonder what else it contains that isn't listed.