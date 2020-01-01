 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. CBD Roll-On 150mg

CBD Roll-On 150mg

by Chronic Health

Write a review
Chronic Health Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD Roll-On 150mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chronic Health topical products use traditional oil bath extraction methods to pull only cannabinoids and terpenoids from the plant matter, and through a slow decarboxylation process, ensure minimal degradation of active cannabinoids. Chronic Health ointment, lotion, and other topical product formulas combine the healing, pain relief, and the known therapeutic benefits of 100% natural ingredients with those of high quality medical cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chronic Health Logo
Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.