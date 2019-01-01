 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Pain Re-Leaf Ointment - 350mg

CBD Pain Re-Leaf Ointment - 350mg

by Chronic Health

Write a review
Chronic Health Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Pain Re-Leaf Ointment - 350mg

About this product

Our High CBD products are made from cannabis strains that express extra high levels of CBD in combination with other cannabinoids. Such “broad spectrum” cannabinoid therapies are believed to have benefits beyond CBD-only products. Our High CBD ointment provides an effective healing preparation that provides the antibiotic and anti-inflammation, and pain relief effects of cannabinoids, including CBD with the soothing benefits of a tried and true ointment base.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Chronic Health Logo
Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.