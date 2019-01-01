About this product
Our High CBD products are made from cannabis strains that express extra high levels of CBD in combination with other cannabinoids. Such “broad spectrum” cannabinoid therapies are believed to have benefits beyond CBD-only products. Our High CBD ointment provides an effective healing preparation that provides the antibiotic and anti-inflammation, and pain relief effects of cannabinoids, including CBD with the soothing benefits of a tried and true ointment base.
